Wisconsin takes home win streak into matchup with No. 9 Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Badgers take on No. 9 Arizona.

Wisconsin went 14-3 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Badgers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from 3-point range.

Arizona went 7-4 on the road and 27-9 overall a season ago. The Wildcats gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

