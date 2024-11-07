Wisconsin hosts Montana State following Tonje’s 23-point showing

Montana State Bobcats at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -16.5; over/under is 146…

Montana State Bobcats at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on Montana State after John Tonje scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 85-61 win against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Wisconsin went 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Badgers averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 12.8 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

Montana State finished 17-18 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.