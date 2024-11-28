Wisconsin faces San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1) Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on…

San Diego State Aztecs (6-0) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin takes on San Diego State at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Badgers have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Wisconsin scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Aztecs have a 6-0 record against non-conference oppponents. San Diego State leads the MWC scoring 76.7 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Wisconsin averages 73.5 points, 15.2 more per game than the 58.3 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serah Williams is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Badgers.

Adryana Quezada is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aztecs.

