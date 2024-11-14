Wisconsin faces No. 9 Arizona, seeks 4th straight win

Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a matchup…

Arizona Wildcats (2-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a matchup against No. 9 Arizona as winners of three consecutive games.

Wisconsin finished 22-14 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 6.2 steals, 1.6 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Arizona finished 6-0 in Big 12 play and 7-4 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 87.1 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.