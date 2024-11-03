Wisconsin Badgers begin season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 140.5…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin starts the season at home against Holy Cross.

Wisconsin finished 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Badgers averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.0 last season.

Holy Cross finished 7-13 in Patriot League action and 4-13 on the road last season. The Crusaders allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

