Wisconsin Badgers begin season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders at Wisconsin Badgers Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 140.5…

Holy Cross Crusaders at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -25.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Holy Cross in the season opener.

Wisconsin went 22-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Badgers averaged 6.2 steals, 1.6 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

Holy Cross finished 7-13 in Patriot League play and 4-13 on the road last season. The Crusaders gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 16.2 fouls last season.

