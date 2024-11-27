Winthrop wins 99-56 over Averett

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Paul Jones III had 25 points in Winthrop’s 99-56 victory over Averett on Wednesday night.…

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Paul Jones III had 25 points in Winthrop’s 99-56 victory over Averett on Wednesday night.

Jones shot 7 for 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (6-3). Kasen Harrison scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. KJ Doucet shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Davion Bowens finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars. Mason Mitchell added 11 points and two steals for Averett. Jackson Sellars had nine points.

