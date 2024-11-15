Winthrop hosts William & Mary in non-conference showdown

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (2-1) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (2-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and William & Mary meet in non-conference action.

Winthrop went 17-15 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Eagles averaged 11.8 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

William & Mary went 10-23 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Tribe allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 44.4% from the field last season.

