Winthrop hosts Little Rock after Wilkinson’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:43 AM

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Winthrop Eagles (1-0)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Winthrop after Mwani Wilkinson scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 84-64 win against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

Winthrop finished 8-5 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Eagles averaged 77.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

Little Rock went 21-13 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Trojans averaged 15.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

