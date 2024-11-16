Winthrop hosts Georgia Southern following White’s 24-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Winthrop Eagles (3-1) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) at Winthrop Eagles (3-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern takes on Winthrop after Nakavieon White scored 24 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-75 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Winthrop finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Winthrop Eagles averaged 77.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.5 last season.

Georgia Southern went 9-11 in Sun Belt action and 2-14 on the road last season. The Georgia Southern Eagles shot 43.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.