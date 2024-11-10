Winthrop Eagles to face Virginia Tech Hokies on the road

Winthrop Eagles (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Winthrop.…

Winthrop Eagles (2-0) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Winthrop.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 74.9 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

Winthrop went 8-9 in Big South play and 6-9 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 35.3 in the paint, 15.1 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

