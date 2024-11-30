Winthrop Eagles face the Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons (6-1) vs. Winthrop Eagles (5-3) Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and…

Air Force Falcons (6-1) vs. Winthrop Eagles (5-3)

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Winthrop square off at Mario Morales Coliseum in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The Eagles are 5-3 in non-conference play. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Marissa Gasaway averaging 3.5.

The Falcons are 6-1 in non-conference play. Air Force averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Winthrop’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Air Force allows. Air Force averages 10.9 more points per game (69.3) than Winthrop gives up to opponents (58.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amourie Porter is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles.

Madison Smith averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

