Winthrop defeats Division-III Piedmont 125-65

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kelton Talford had 17 points in Winthrop’s 125-65 victory against Division-III Piedmont on Monday night.

Talford also contributed nine rebounds for the Eagles. Bryce Baker shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Ryan Jolly had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Fisher Darden led the way for the Lions with 15 points and two blocks. Bailey Wiseman added 12 points for Piedmont. Javi Marlowe also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

