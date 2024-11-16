Wilson has 22 in Toledo’s 82-67 victory over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Sonny Wilson’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 82-67 on Saturday night. Wilson had five rebounds…

DETROIT (AP) — Sonny Wilson’s 22 points helped Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 82-67 on Saturday night.

Wilson had five rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (3-1). Sam Lewis added 17 points while going 5 of 12 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Isaiah Adams had 10 points and shot 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Emmanuel Kuac finished with 18 points and two steals for the Titans (2-2). Detroit Mercy also got 12 points from Orlando Lovejoy. TJ Nadeau had 10 points.

Toledo carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Lewis led the way with 10 points.

