Willis scores 15 off the bench, Tulsa takes down Detroit Mercy 63-44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Tulsa over Detroit Mercy…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keaston Willis scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Tulsa over Detroit Mercy 63-44 on Tuesday.

Willis finished 3 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 for 7 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (4-3). Isaiah Barnes scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Dwon Odom had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Jared Lary led the way for the Titans (3-4) with 12 points and two steals.

Tulsa led 36-27 at halftime, with Willis racking up nine points. Tulsa extended its lead to 54-35 during the second half, fueled by a 9-2 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.