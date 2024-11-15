Willis leads Tulsa against Missouri State after 22-point game

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Missouri State Bears (1-1) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Missouri…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) at Missouri State Bears (1-1)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Missouri State after Keaston Willis scored 22 points in Tulsa’s 85-76 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Missouri State went 17-16 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bears averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 33.1 in the paint, 10.5 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Tulsa went 2-9 on the road and 16-15 overall last season. The Golden Hurricane averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 18.0 bench points last season.

