Williamson’s 26 lead Towson over Nicholls State 70-64

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Dylan Williamson’s 26 points helped Towson defeat Nicholls State 70-64 on Wednesday night.

Williamson shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Tigers (3-2). Nendah Tarke scored 19 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the line and added five rebounds. Tomiwa Sulaiman shot 2 for 8, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

The Colonels (2-4) were led in scoring by Byron Ireland, who finished with 24 points. Jamal West added nine points and two blocks for Nicholls State. Trae English had nine points and two steals.

Williamson put up 13 points in the first half for Towson, who led 38-35 at the break. Towson used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 10-point lead at 46-36 with 14:47 left in the half before finishing off the win.

