Williamson scores 16 in Niagara’s 100-65 victory against Division III Houghton

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jahari Williamson had 16 points in Niagara’s 100-65 win over Division III Houghton on Monday night in a season opener.

Williamson also had three steals for the Purple Eagles. Olumide Adelodun scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added three steals. Justin Page shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jajuan Preaster led the way for the Highlanders with 16 points and two steals. Preston Thomas added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Houghton. Lou Bellamy also had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

