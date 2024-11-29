Williamson scores 15, hits late 3 to lift Niagara over Binghamton 65-62

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jahari Williamson scored 15 points that included a late 3-pointer and Niagara beat Binghamton 65-62 on…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Jahari Williamson scored 15 points that included a late 3-pointer and Niagara beat Binghamton 65-62 on Friday.

Ben Callahan-Gold hit a 3 with 5 seconds left for Binghamton that tied it 62-all before Williamson answered from deep with less than a second to play.

Williamson shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Purple Eagles (2-4). Jhaylon Martinez scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Olumide Adelodun went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Tymu Chenery led the way for the Bearcats (2-6) with 18 points, six assists and two blocks. Binghamton also got 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Chris Walker. Evan Ashe finished with eight points.

