Williamson and the Bucknell Bison take on Weeks and the Rider Broncs

Rider Broncs (3-2) at Bucknell Bison (4-2)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Noah Williamson and Bucknell host TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider in non-conference play.

The Bison are 2-1 on their home court. Bucknell averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Broncs are 3-2 on the road. Rider ranks third in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Weeks averaging 4.4.

Bucknell scores 80.3 points, 6.9 more per game than the 73.4 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bucknell gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williamson is scoring 18.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bison.

Weeks is averaging 13.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

