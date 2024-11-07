Williamson and Bucknell secure 75-69 OT win over Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 32 points, including seven in overtime, and Bucknell beat Southern Indiana 75-69 on…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 32 points, including seven in overtime, and Bucknell beat Southern Indiana 75-69 on Thursday night.

Williamson added nine rebounds for the Bison (2-0). Josh Bascoe shot 4 for 12 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 15 points.

Jayland Randall finished with 17 points for the Screaming Eagles (0-2). Damoni Harrison added 15 points for Southern Indiana. Stephen Olowoniyi also had 12 points and three steals.

Williamson scored 15 second-half points, and he made the first of two free throws with one second left to force overtime tied at 63.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

