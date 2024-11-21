Williams leads Nebraska against No. 14 Creighton after 28-point showing

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) at Creighton Bluejays (4-0) Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on No. 14…

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) at Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on No. 14 Creighton after Brice Williams scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 77-74 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 3.8 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Nebraska finished 23-11 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

