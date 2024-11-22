Live Radio
Williams leads Nebraska against No. 14 Creighton after 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:42 AM

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) at Creighton Bluejays (4-0)

Omaha, Nebraska; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska faces No. 14 Creighton after Brice Williams scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 77-74 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Creighton finished 25-10 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bluejays shot 48.4% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Nebraska went 13-9 in Big Ten play and 3-8 on the road last season. The Cornhuskers averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 28.2 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

