Williams leads Montana against Utah State after 30-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Utah State Aggies (3-0) Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -17.5; over/under…

Montana Grizzlies (2-2) at Utah State Aggies (3-0)

Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Utah State after Money Williams scored 30 points in Montana’s 92-57 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Utah State went 28-7 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Aggies averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 18.1 bench points last season.

Montana finished 14-7 in Big Sky play and 8-7 on the road a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 13.3 on free throws and 23.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.