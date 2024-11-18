Williams leads High Point against American after 23-point outing

American Eagles (1-3) at High Point Panthers (4-0) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

American Eagles (1-3) at High Point Panthers (4-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts American after D’Maurian Williams scored 23 points in High Point’s 68-65 victory against the UAB Blazers.

High Point went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Panthers shot 46.2% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

American finished 16-16 overall with an 8-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 68.8 points per game last season, 11.1 on free throws and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

