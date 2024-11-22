Williams, Gary score 16 each and Nebraska shuts down Kalkbrenner in 74-63 win over No. 14 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams and Juwan Gary each scored 16 points, and Nebraska never trailed in a 74-63…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams and Juwan Gary each scored 16 points, and Nebraska never trailed in a 74-63 victory over No. 14 Creighton on Friday night.

The Cornhuskers (4-1) held preseason All-American Ryan Kalkbrenner to four points — all on free throws — while winning on their in-state rival’s home court for the second time in the past three seasons.

Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs scored 25 points for the Bluejays (4-1), while Kalkbrenner had 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin transfer Connor Essegian had 15 points for Nebraska. Berke Buyuktuncel added 12 points and Rollie Worster had 11.

Nebraska held Creighton to 32.7% shooting from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range. The Cornhuskers led 31-13 late in the first half.

Creighton got within 42-35 in the second half but Nebraska responded with an 8-1 run and was never seriously threatened from there.

Takeaways

Nebraska: The Huskers were active on defense throughout, forcing 17 Creighton turnovers and only turning the ball over 10 times.

Creighton: The Bluejays’ normally reliable 3-point shooting deserted them early and never returned.

Key moment

Creighton cut Nebraska’s lead to eight points twice late in the second half, but the Huskers responded each time with defensive stops that ignited small runs.

Key stat

Kalkbrenner came in averaging 25.8 points per game but attempted just one field goal in the first half, a missed 3-pointer.

Up next

Nebraska hosts South Dakota on Wednesday.

Creighton heads to Las Vegas for the Players Era Festival, beginning on Tuesday against San Diego State.

