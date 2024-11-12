Williams and Lafayette defeat Pennsylvania 65-63

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 17 points, Mark Butler made two free throws in the closing seconds and…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams scored 17 points, Mark Butler made two free throws in the closing seconds and Lafayette took down Pennsylvania 65-63 on Tuesday night.

Williams shot 4 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Leopards (1-2). Butler scored 11 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line. Alex Chaikin went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Ethan Roberts led the Quakers (2-1) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Nick Spinoso added 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Pennsylvania. Sam Brown also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Chaikin scored eight points in the first half for Lafayette, who led 29-23 at the break. Williams scored 15 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.