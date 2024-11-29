Williams and Bryant host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (1-6) at Bryant Bulldogs (6-1) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Yale after…

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Yale after Brielle Williams scored 25 points in Bryant’s 82-71 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Bryant Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Bryant is third in the America East scoring 63.9 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Yale Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Yale allows 67.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Bryant averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 2.6 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Bryant gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maranda Nyborg is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bryant Bulldogs.

Mackenzie Egger is averaging 16.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Yale Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

