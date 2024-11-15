Williams’ 23 lead High Point over UAB 68-65

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 23 points helped High Point defeat UAB 68-65 on Friday night. Williams shot…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams’ 23 points helped High Point defeat UAB 68-65 on Friday night.

Williams shot 7 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (4-0). Kimani Hamilton added 18 points while going 8 of 18 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had eight rebounds. Kezza Giffa went 4 of 14 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Efrem Johnson finished with 21 points for the Blazers (2-2). Yaxel Lendeborg added 17 points, 15 rebounds, two steals.

Williams put up eight points in the first half for High Point, who led 26-25 at halftime. Williams scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

