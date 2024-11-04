Williams’ 17 lead Pennsylvania past NJIT 58-57

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Williams had 17 points in Pennsylvania’s 58-57 victory over NJIT on Monday night. Williams shot…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Williams had 17 points in Pennsylvania’s 58-57 victory over NJIT on Monday night.

Williams shot 5 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Quakers. Ethan Roberts shot 4 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 15 points.

Sebastian Robinson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis added 20 points for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

