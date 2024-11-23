William & Mary visits Appalachian State after Collier’s 25-point performance

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William…

William & Mary Tribe (3-4) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Appalachian State after Noah Collier scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 84-61 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Appalachian State went 15-0 at home last season while going 27-7 overall. The Mountaineers allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shoot 38.9% from the field last season.

The Tribe are 0-3 on the road. William & Mary is the top team in the CAA scoring 15.6 fast break points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

