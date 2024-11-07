William & Mary Tribe to visit the Radford Highlanders Friday

William & Mary Tribe (1-0) at Radford Highlanders (0-1)
Radford, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts William & Mary.
Radford finished 8-5 at home last season while going 16-17 overall. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.
William & Mary finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Tribe averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 27 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
