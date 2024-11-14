William & Mary Tribe to square off against the Winthrop Eagles on the road

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (2-1) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop…

William & Mary Tribe (2-1) at Winthrop Eagles (2-1)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays William & Mary.

Winthrop finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Eagles averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.1% from behind the arc last season.

William & Mary went 10-23 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Tribe averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

