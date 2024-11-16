William & Mary Tribe play the North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-4) vs. William & Mary Tribe (2-2) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-4) vs. William & Mary Tribe (2-2)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays North Carolina Central in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

William & Mary finished 10-23 overall with a 5-8 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tribe averaged 10.3 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 7.4 bench points last season.

North Carolina Central went 18-13 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

