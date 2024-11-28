Live Radio
William & Mary hosts Howard after Howell’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

November 28, 2024, 3:42 AM

Howard Bison (4-2) at William & Mary Tribe (1-5)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on William & Mary after Destiny Howell scored 20 points in Howard’s 76-55 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Tribe have gone 1-0 in home games. William & Mary is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bison have gone 2-1 away from home. Howard ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 25.8% from 3-point range.

William & Mary is shooting 32.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 33.8% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe.

Howell is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

