Wilkinson scores 21, Little Rock takes down NAIA–member Arkansas Baptist 84-64

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson’s 21 points helped Little Rock defeat Arkansas Baptist 84-64 on Monday.

Wilkinson had nine rebounds and three steals for the Trojans. Ante Beljan scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jordan Jefferson went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Ryan Gordan led the Buffaloes in scoring, finishing with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Deaveon Bankston added nine points and two steals for Arkansas Baptist. Nate Braden finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

