Wilkinson leads Little Rock against Winthrop after 21-point performance

Little Rock Trojans (1-0) at Winthrop Eagles (1-0)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Winthrop after Mwani Wilkinson scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 84-64 win against the Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes.

Winthrop went 8-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

Little Rock went 15-5 in OVC play and 6-6 on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 77.3 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

