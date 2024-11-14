Wieland scores 26 as Chattanooga takes down Morehead State 76-62

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 76-62 victory against Morehead State on Thursday night. Wieland…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bash Wieland had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 76-62 victory against Morehead State on Thursday night.

Wieland also added five rebounds and three steals for the Mocs (1-3). Honor Huff scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 10 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and added eight assists.

The Eagles (1-3) were led by Dieonte Miles, who posted 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

