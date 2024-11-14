Wichita State wins 79-73 against Northern Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Corey Washington had 19 points in Wichita State’s 79-73 victory over Northern Iowa on Thursday night.…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Corey Washington had 19 points in Wichita State’s 79-73 victory over Northern Iowa on Thursday night.

Washington added six rebounds for the Shockers (3-0). Justin Hill scored 11 points and added three steals. Ronnie DeGray III had nine points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (2-2) were led by Jacob Hutson, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Tytan Anderson added 12 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Northern Iowa. Ben Schwieger finished with 12 points.

Matej Bosnjak put up nine points in the first half for Wichita State, who led 34-32 at the break. Washington scored 19 points in the second half to help lead Wichita State to a six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.