Wichita State Shockers and the Saint Louis Billikens square off

Saint Louis Billikens (2-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will square off against Saint Louis at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 36.5 in the paint, 10.8 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Saint Louis went 13-20 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game last season, 15.9 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

