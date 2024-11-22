Wichita State Shockers and the Saint Louis Billikens square off

Saint Louis Billikens (2-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (4-0) Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

Saint Louis Billikens (2-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (4-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -2.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Saint Louis in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall with a 9-5 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

Saint Louis finished 13-20 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Billikens averaged 74.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.