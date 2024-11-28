Wichita State Shockers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in Orlando, Florida

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (5-0) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5;…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (5-0)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Wichita State square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Shockers have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Golden Gophers have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Minnesota is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

Wichita State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 64.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 71.0 Wichita State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

Dawson Garcia is averaging 22.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.