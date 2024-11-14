Wichita State hosts Northern Iowa for out-of-conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0) Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7.5;…

Northern Iowa Panthers (2-1) at Wichita State Shockers (2-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Northern Iowa in a non-conference matchup.

Wichita State finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Shockers averaged 72.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.3% from deep last season.

Northern Iowa finished 19-14 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Panthers gave up 71.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

