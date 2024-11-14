White’s 20 lead New Orleans over Lindenwood 82-74

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — James White had 20 points in New Orleans’ 82-74 win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — James White had 20 points in New Orleans’ 82-74 win against Lindenwood on Thursday night.

White had 11 rebounds for the Privateers (1-2). Jah Short scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line and added four steals. Michael Thomas had 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Lions (1-2) were led in scoring by Clayton Jackson, who finished with 15 points. Jadis Jones added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Anias Futrell also put up 13 points and eight rebounds.

