White scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats North Carolina Central 80-75

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Nakavieon White’s 24 points helped Georgia Southern defeat North Carolina Central 80-75 on Friday night.

White added six rebounds for the Eagles (3-1). Adante’ Holiman shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Avantae Parker shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Eagles (0-4) were led in scoring by Perry Smith Jr., who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Po’Boigh King added 17 points and four assists for North Carolina Central. Keishon Porter finished with 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

