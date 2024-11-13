White leads North Dakota State against Santa Clara after 22-point game

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-1) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (1-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (1-1)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -16.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits Santa Clara after Jacari White scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 86-81 loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Santa Clara finished 20-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Broncos averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second-chance points and 24.4 bench points last season.

North Dakota State went 15-17 overall with a 5-11 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.

