White leads North Dakota State against Illinois State after 22-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (0-1) at North Dakota State Bison (1-0)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Illinois State after Jacari White scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 96-59 victory against the Jamestown Jimmies.

North Dakota State finished 10-4 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The Bison gave up 73.9 points per game while committing 14.8 fouls last season.

Illinois State went 4-8 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Redbirds averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

