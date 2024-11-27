White leads New Orleans against No. 17 Baylor

New Orleans Privateers (2-4) at Baylor Bears (4-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -33.5; over/under…

New Orleans Privateers (2-4) at Baylor Bears (4-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -33.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans faces No. 17 Baylor after James White scored 31 points in New Orleans’ 93-87 overtime victory against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bears are 2-0 in home games. Baylor averages 84.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 1-2 away from home. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Baylor averages 84.0 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 80.2 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans’ 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.6 percentage points lower than Baylor has given up to its opponents (48.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Nunn averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

White is averaging 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.