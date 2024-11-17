Weston’s 25 help Tennessee State take down Alabama A&M 81-71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston scored 25 points as Tennessee State beat Alabama A&M 81-71 on Saturday. Weston also…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Weston scored 25 points as Tennessee State beat Alabama A&M 81-71 on Saturday.

Weston also added nine rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (2-3). Carlous Williams shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line to add 15 points. Justus Jackson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (3-1) were led by Chad Moodie, who recorded 21 points. Saliou Seye added nine points and two steals for Alabama A&M. Anthony Bryant also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

