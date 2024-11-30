Weston leads Tennessee State against UNC Asheville after 24-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at Tennessee State Tigers (3-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts…

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts UNC Asheville after Brandon Weston scored 24 points in Tennessee State’s 97-85 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 in home games. Tennessee State is the OVC leader with 15.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ahmir Langlais averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the road. UNC Asheville is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

Tennessee State is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 74.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 76.0 Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weston is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers.

Josh Banks is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

